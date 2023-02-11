February 11, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsOnline NewspaperElectionNewsletterObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles

Harvard Junior High student wins National Bilingual Essay Contest

By Shaw Local News Network
Harvard Community Unit School District 50 has announced that Harvard Junior High eighth grader Isabella Lazaro was recognized as the middle school first-place award winner in the National Association for Bilingual Education’s 2023 Bilingual Student Essay Competition.

Harvard Community Unit School District 50 has announced that Harvard Junior High eighth grader Isabella Lazaro was recognized as the middle school first-place award winner in the National Association for Bilingual Education’s 2023 Bilingual Student Essay Competition. (Provided by Harvard Community Unit School District 50)

Harvard Junior High eighth grader Isabella Lazaro was recognized as the middle school’s first-place award winner in the National Association for Bilingual Education’s essay competition.

Chosen out of more than 400 other applicants, Lazaro will receive a $500 reward, a National Association for Bilingual Education certificate and the NABE Shining Star Trophy, according to a news release from Harvard School District 50.

Lazaro will present her award-winning essay to attendees during the NABE 2023 Awards Luncheon on Feb. 24 at the Oregon Convention Center.

NABE is a national nonprofit dedicated to representing and advocating for bilingual and multilingual students, as well as bilingual and dual language educators.