Harvard Junior High student wins National Bilingual Essay Contest

Harvard Junior High eighth grader Isabella Lazaro was recognized as the middle school’s first-place award winner in the National Association for Bilingual Education’s essay competition.

Chosen out of more than 400 other applicants, Lazaro will receive a $500 reward, a National Association for Bilingual Education certificate and the NABE Shining Star Trophy, according to a news release from Harvard School District 50.

Lazaro will present her award-winning essay to attendees during the NABE 2023 Awards Luncheon on Feb. 24 at the Oregon Convention Center.

NABE is a national nonprofit dedicated to representing and advocating for bilingual and multilingual students, as well as bilingual and dual language educators.