McHenry School District 15 superintendent named ‘one to watch’ by national association

McHenry School District 15 Superintendent Josh Reitz was selected as a 2022 Superintendent to Watch by the National School Public Relations Association.

Reitz joins 24 others nationwide who were selected for the honor “in recognition of their innovative and effective use of technology to engage and inform the school community, and to expand two-way communication and outreach efforts,” the district said in a news release.

Honorees are school district leaders who have fewer than five years of experience as district superintendent and who demonstrate fast-paced leadership with strong communication at its core, according to the release.

“This year’s honorees understand just how important effective communication is in building trust and relationships with families, employees, students and community members in their districts,” NSPRA Executive Director Barbara M. Hunter said in the release. “These emerging leaders have proven to be dedicated champions of innovative communication efforts to advance their district’s success.”

Reitz, who has been superintendent since July 2021, will be recognized July 17 at the NSPRA national seminar in St. Louis.