Huntley School District 158 Board member resigns

Huntley School District 158 Board member Lesli Melendy has resigned from her position, effective Oct. 21, due to her family’s relocation outside the district, the district said in a news release.

Melendy has been a member of the board since her appointment in 2016. Over the past 24 years, she has worked in multiple District 158 schools, served as the president of both the Chesak Martin PTA and the Marlowe PTO, and furthered the work of the district’s anti-bullying committee, according to the release.

She also spent time as a coach for the Huntley Cheer Association, where she founded the first Sparkle cheer team, a squad for students with disabilities.

District 158 will be accepting applications for all interested community members who wish to apply for a seat on the board until 3 p.m. Wednesday. Interested parties can find more information on the district’s website at huntley158.org.