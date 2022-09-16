McHenry County courts' Family Violence Coordinating Council appoints new coordinator

A coordinator with the Child Advocacy Center of McHenry County will be help lead McHenry County courts’ Family Violence Coordinating Council following the retirement of its current coordinator.

Kate Webster will replace Linda Hooten, who has served as the council’s coordinator since 2018, according to a news release.

Webster will work with area providers and law enforcement agencies to develop committees that work to enhance awareness, response and services to those affected by family violence in the community, the release states.

Webster is currently the education and outreach coordinator for the Child Advocacy Center of McHenry County where she presents on child abuse prevention, child sex trafficking and technology safety, according to the release. She also has experience as a teacher and foster parent.