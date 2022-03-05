McHenry County grand jury indictments: May 5, 2022

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Sarah J. McCluskey, 60, of the 1100 block of Manchester Mall, McHenry; violating an order of protection.
- Maxim Parnov, 36, of the 400 block of La Fox River Drive, Algonquin; six counts of first-degree murder and two counts of concealing a homicidal death.
- Samuel M. Provenzano, 21, of the 1700 block of Oakleaf Drive, McHenry; aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
- Jairo C. Vargas, 27, of the 1200 block of North State Street, Marengo; two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated battery to a person 60 years of age or older, three counts of domestic battery, and resisting a police officer.
- Christina D. Rueda, 29, of the 700 block of West Brown Street, Harvard; two counts of aggravated battery to an emergency medical services provider and domestic battery.
- Brandon W. Burdick, 26, of the W800 block of Primrose Road, Genoa City, Wisconsin; failing to report address as required by the Sex Offender Registration Act.
- Richard M. Miecinski, 54, of the 5200 block of West Lane, McCullom Lake; aggravated battery to a police officer and two counts of domestic battery.
- Daniel F. Eppolito, 50, of the 800 block of Oak Valley Drive, Cary; obstructing justice.
- Robert J. Sandy, 51, of the 8900 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin; perjury and violating the election code.
- Richard A. Koranda, 59, of the 2100 block of Hillside Terrace, Cary; aggravated driving under the influence resulting in great bodily harm and leaving the scene of a crash with injuries.
- Joseph M. Conley, 41, of the 3800 block of Buchanan Road, Johnsburg; possession of less than 15 grams of diazepam.
- Daniel M. Brennan, 35, of the 300 block of Leah Lane, Woodstock; possession of less than 15 grams of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Saul R. Cazares, 35, of the 200 block of Mark Court, Woodstock; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Salvador Hernandez-Espinosa, 26, of the 1500 block of Clay Street, Woodstock; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Uriel P. Gomez, 34, of the 200 block of Kent Road, McHenry; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol for third violation and aggravated driving under the influence without a valid driver’s license.
- Amanda J. Jones, 45, of the 9700 block of Edwards Road, Fox River Grove; four counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with a child in the vehicle and a prior violation and two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs with a child in the vehicle and a prior violation.