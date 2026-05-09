Officials identify infant who was unresponsive at Woodstock daycare who later died

Cook County officials on Saturday identified the infant who was found unresponsive Tuesday at a Woodstock daycare.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the infant as Cameron Morris, and said he was 4 months old. The office did not release a cause or manner of death.

Cook County officials previously said Morris died Thursday evening.

Woodstock Police and Fire/Rescue District personnel were dispatched to the House of Children in the 2500 block of Harding Lane about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Woodstock Police Chief John Lieb said Wednesday.

Woodstock authorities said earlier that they had opened an investigation into the incident but could not be reached again Friday.

The Fire Rescue District said in a news release earlier in the week that the staff at the daycare center had begun providing care to a child in distress when responders arrived for what was reported as a medical emergency.

The district said the first unit of responders arrived within three minutes and “continued lifesaving efforts. Working alongside incoming paramedics through a coordinated response, crews were able to stabilize the patient prior to transport,” district Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in the release.

The daycare center, which goes by HOC Academy on its website and Facebook page, posted a statement saying: “We would like to extend our gratitude to our community for the overwhelming support shown to the little one who experienced a medical emergency today. We are extremely proud of our team for their prompt and professional response, and above all, we are wishing for a speedy and full recovery for this sweet baby.”

The statement was no longer publicly visible as of Friday.