Kane Auditor sets up new Audit Hotline to report fraud, waste, abuse

Kane County Auditor Penny Wegman with her 2025 Auditor of the Year Award stands with her staff: Dalia Samak (left), Wegman, Emma Saveley, Crystal Head and Porfirio Lara. Illinois Association of County Auditors presented the award during a Finance Committee meeting Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025. Wegman announced the launch of Audit Hotline, a new way to report waste, fraud and abuse in Kane County government. (Photo provided by Kane County)

Kane County Auditor Penny Wegman has opened a new Audit Hotline for anyone to report financial fraud, waste or abusive practices within the county, according to a news release.

These reports can be phoned in to 630-232-8348 – which is also 630-23-AUDIT, emailed to the new email address AuditorHotline@KaneCountyIL.gov or online at auditor.kanecountyil.gov.

Citizens can come by in person or send mail to Kane County Audit Hotline 719 S. Batavia Ave., Room 100, Geneva, IL 60134.

The Audit Hotline can only be used for reporting fraud, waste and abuse within Kane County government, according to the release.

It should not be used to file complaints about a neighbor, private business or any other non-government issues.

Callers can remain anonymous, as caller ID has been removed from the Audit Hotline and no personal information is required on any form of reporting, according to the release.

If callers decide to identify themselves, their information will be protected and kept confidential unless required to be disclosed by the law.

Examples of what should be reported include the theft of county resources, misuse of county equipment or property and embezzlement.

Other examples include:

• Improper activities by county officials, employees and contractors

• Payroll and expense claim fraud

• Wasteful, excessive, unnecessary or inappropriate purchases or expenditures

• Fictitious vendors/supplies or false invoicing

The County Auditor acts as a financial watchdog, overseeing funds, auditing accounts, ensuring legal compliance, and managing records to maintain transparency and accountability, according to the release.

More information is available by calling the auditor’s office at 630-232-5915 or online at auditor.kanecountyil.gov.