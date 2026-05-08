Infant found unresponsive at Woodstock daycare has died

An infant who was found unresponsive at a Woodstock daycare Tuesday has died.

Woodstock Police and Fire/Rescue District personnel were dispatched to the House of Children in the 2500 block of Harding Lane about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Woodstock Police Chief John Lieb said Wednesday.

“It was reported to officers that during a scheduled check while the child was napping, a staff member observed that the child was not breathing, and 911 was immediately called,” Lieb said.

Lifesaving measures were initiated and the baby was taken to the hospital. The baby was later flown to another hospital for advanced care, officials said.

According to Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office records, the infant died Thursday evening. Neither the manner nor cause of death have been released, and records do not identify the infant except to say the baby was a white male.

Woodstock authorities said earlier that they had opened an investigation into the incident but could not immediately be reached again Friday.

The Fire Rescue District said in a news release earlier in the week that the staff at the daycare center had begun providing care to the child in distress when responders arrived for what was reported as a medical emergency.

The district said the first unit of responders arrived on site within three minutes and “continued lifesaving efforts. Working alongside incoming paramedics through a coordinated response, crews were able to stabilize the patient prior to transport,” district Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in the release.

The daycare center, which goes by HOC Academy on its website and Facebook page, posted a statement saying: “We would like to extend our gratitude to our community for the overwhelming support shown to the little one who experienced a medical emergency today. We are extremely proud of our team for their prompt and professional response, and above all, we are wishing for a speedy and full recovery for this sweet baby.”

The statement was no longer publicly visible as of Friday.