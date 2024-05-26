Two suffer life-threatening injuries after motorcycle, minivan crash Saturday in Lakewood

Two people were taken to area hospitals with injuries considered life-threatening after a motorcycle versus minivan crash Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Route 176 and Dean Street in Lakewood. (Photo Provided by the Woodstock Fire/Resc)

An adult male and an adult female, both on a motorcycle, reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Saturday, fire officials said.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called at 2:25 p.m. to the intersection of Route 176 and Dean Street in Lakewood for a report of a motorcycle crash, according to department spokesman Alex Vucha. Initial reports indicate CPR was being performed on one of the unconscious motorcycle riders when emergency responders arrived on the scene, he said.

Helicopters were requested to the scene, Vucha said, and Route 176 was shut down in both directions.

The male motorcyclist was taken to Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital, and the female rider was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The adult male driver of the minivan was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with moderate injuries that were not life-threatening, Vucha said.

The Lakewood Police Department and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.