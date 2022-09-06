Two people killed in fiery Ringwood crash on Saturday morning

Two people were killed after a traffic crash Saturday morning in Ringwood after their vehicle struck a tree and became engulfed in flames, officials said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Johnsburg Police Department and the McHenry Township Fire Protection District, responded to the crash a little after 5 a.m. Saturday at Route 31 south of Ringwood Road, according to a news release Tuesday from the sheriff’s office.

A 2008 Saturn Vue was traveling southbound when, for unknown reasons, it crossed the center line into the northbound lane, leaving the roadway and striking a tree, the release states. The vehicle became engulfed in flames, and the two occupants were unable to escape.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the two people have not yet been confirmed, the release states. It’s not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office, the release states.