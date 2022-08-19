Minivan crashes into Crystal Lake home Friday afternoon

A Honda minivan hit a home in the 100 block of Esther Street in Crystal Lake on Friday.

Authorities at the scene said two people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The crash follows another one in late July in which a driver crashed into another Crystal Lake home, injuring the driver and paralyzing one of the house’s residents.

Connor Kirkpatrick, 27, of Crystal Lake has been charged with aggravated reckless driving, reckless conduct and criminal damage to property over $100,000 after the crash July 27.

Angelo Pleotis, 64, was taking a shower at the time of the crash and could be permanently paralyzed as a result, his family has said. In total, Pleotis suffered collapsed lungs, broken ribs, head trauma, lacerations and two spinal fractures.

