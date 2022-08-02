Wisconsin man, 56, dies in Union motorcycle crash: police

A 56-year-old man from Walworth, Wisconsin, died Saturday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed with a car near Union, officials said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, along with other fire and police departments, responded to the crash a little after 7 p.m. on Saturday, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. The crash involved a 2007 BMW 328i and a 2005 Classic Harley Davidson CVO motorcycle.

The BMW, driven by a 21-year-old Palatine woman, was traveling east on Illinois Route 176 and Franklinville Road, according to the release. She tried to turn north onto Franklinville when the motorcycle, traveling west, collided with the car.

The Walworth man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and her 22-year-old passenger were taken to Northwestern Huntley Hospital, the release states. They were treated and released.

Police did not release the names of the people involved in the crash.

The the sheriff’s office’s Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit is investigating the crash, according to the release. It’s not known at this time if any seat belts were used, or if alcohol was a factor, the release said. The man driving the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Along with the sheriff’s office, the McHenry County Conservation Police Department, the Union Fire Protection District, the Marengo Fire Protection District and the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to the crash.