Breaking: $75K in damages from Crystal Lake home fire

A Crystal Lake home sustained $75,000 in damages but all the occupants were able to get out of the home quickly from a fire soon after midnight on Christmas.

The fire was called in as exactly midnight and firefighters arrived four minutes later to fight the fire in a single-family home in the 100 block of Rosedale Avenue in Crystal Lake, located in a neighborhood between Route 14 and Crystal Lake Central High School.

Crystal Lake firefighters and other area fire districts responded just after midnight to a fire in the 100 block of Rosedale Avenue in Crystal Lake. (Alex Vucha)

When firefighters arrived, a car in the driveway was on fire while smoke and fire could be seen in the home as well. Firefighters were able to quickly stop the fire.

The home sustained moderate smoke and fire damage. No firefighters were injured whole one of the residents was evaluated at the scene by responders.

ComEd, Nicor, and the Crystal Lake Water Division responded to secure all the utilities.

Crystal Lake personnel were assisted by mutual aid companies from Algonquin, Barrington-Countryside, Carpentersville, Cary, Huntley, Marengo, McHenry, Nunda Rural, West Dundee, Wonder Lake and Woodstock. The Salvation Army assisted at the scene as well.

Fire investigators from Algonquin and Cary are assisting Crystal Lake with the investigation.