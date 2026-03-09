ID of person killed in Huntley crash still pending

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a person who died in a crash near Huntley Sunday morning was the driver of a vehicle that caught fire and the only one inside.

Authorities have not yet identified the person. The sheriff’s office said the driver “cannot be positively identified at this time” because of the fire damage.

The sheriff’s office said Monday the vehicle was heading southbound on Brier Hill Road and left the roadway. The vehicle briefly returned to the roadway near the intersection with Dietrich Road and “then left the roadway again before striking a tree,” the sheriff’s office said.

The driver was the only one inside the vehicle, which was significantly damaged and caught fire, the sheriff’s office said.

“Authorities are working to confirm the identity through official means by the Kane County Coroner’s Office,” the sheriff’s office said.

A message left for the Kane County Coroner’s Office was not immediately returned.

The Huntley Fire Protection District previously said it was called to the intersection around 7:52 a.m. Sunday. The department said crews arrived and found the vehicle had struck a tree and was “heavily involved in flames.”

The fire department said the driver was found dead after the fire was extinguished. The crash remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.