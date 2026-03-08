1 person killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday near Huntley

One person is dead after a crash Sunday morning near Huntley, according to a Huntley Fire Protection District news release.

The district was called to the intersection of Brier Hill and Dietrich roads in rural Kane County at 7:52 a.m. Sunday, according to the release.

Crews arrived within five minutes and found a single vehicle that had struck a tree. The vehicle was “heavily involved in flames,” according to the release.

One person inside the vehicle was found dead after the fire was extinguished. Fire officials said the age and gender of the person are unknown.

Fire officials said the scene was turned over to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Check back for updates.