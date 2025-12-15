New billboards advertise reward for info about death of Sleepy Hollow teen now ruled homicide

Family of Anna Schneider turns to billboards in seeking information about the 19-year-old woman's questionable 2009 death. (Photo provided by Mixed Media Group)

A Sleepy Hollow woman paid for billboards installed Monday in Algonquin and Cary seeking answers in her 19-year-old daughter’s 2009 death.

“We are hoping it will reach more people and hoping it will help bring up some tips,” Martha Schneider, 73, mother of Anna Mary Schneider, said Monday. “If you know something, say something.”

The billboards offering $30,000 for information leading to a conviction in Schneider’s death were posted Monday morning at Route 31 north of the bypass in Algonquin and at Route 14 and Three Oaks Road in Cary. On Dec. 29, another billboard is due to go up on Route 22 near Gardner Road in Fox River Grove. All three will remain until Jan. 31, according to the family.

Anna Mary Schneider, then 18, of Sleepy Hollow, in 2008, with her mother Martha Schneider. Anna Mary Schneider was 19 when she died while hanging out at her backyard pool during the early morning hours of July 4, 2009. In 2022, her death certificate was changed from undetermined to homicide. Sixteen years later, there have been no arrests and her family wants answers. (Photo provided by Kristen Colella)

In January, additional billboards will go up at Route 31 near Klasen Road in Algonquin and another nearby location along Route 14, Steve Weber, owner of Liberty Outdoor Advertising in Cary, said.

Weber said he has been in the billboard business in McHenry County for 24 years but has never had such a request as this.

On July 4, 2009, the day Anna died, she was home on summer break after her first year attending the University of Hawaii. She was studying music and marine biology. She was a lifelong competitive swimmer and avid scuba diver. So, her family said it was shocking when they were told she died from drowning in their backyard pool while hanging out with a friend.

The popular, Dundee-Crown High School grad’s death certificate initially read that her cause and manner of death was an undetermined drowning.

Sleepy Hollow family pays for billboards to go up in McHenry County offering $30,000 reward for information regarding 2009 death of 19-year-old Anna Mary Schneider. (Photo provided by Liberty Outdoor Advertising)

But after her remains were exhumed in 2020 and a new investigation was conducted by a national cold case team, the Kane County Coroner’s Office and the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force, that was changed in 2022. The death certificate now shows her death as homicide by chloroform. The new findings were presented to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. But, to the family’s frustration, that is where things stalled.

No arrests or charges have come in the three years since the death certificate was updated, prompting the family to break their silence. New media attention has led to new tips, Sleepy Hollow police and the family have said.

In a recent interview with Shaw Local, Martha Schneider recalled being startled awake before 5 a.m. on July 4, 2009, by Anna’s friend screaming for help because Anna was by the pool and wouldn’t wake up.

Grave site of Anna Mary Schneider, of Sleepy Hollow, who died July 4, 2009. She was 19. In 2022, her death certificate was changed from undetermined to homicide. (Photo provided by Martha Schneider )

Martha Schneider said she and her husband, Lawrence “Larry” Schneider, found their daughter partially out of the pool with her face on the concrete. She was later pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Elgin.

Martha Schneider said she never accepted that her daughter died from drowning.

Earlier this month, Sleepy Hollow Police Chief Sam Parma asked that anyone with tips about Anna Mary Schneider’s death email him directly at sparma@sleepyhollowil.org or call the police department at 847-426-4425 “and ask to be sent to my direct voicemail” – do not leave a message in a general voicemail.

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser has urged anyone with information about Anna’s death to contact her office as well.