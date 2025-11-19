State’s attorney seeks new information in death of Sleepy Hollow woman, 19, reclassified as homicide

Anna Mary Schneider of Sleepy Hollow (right) is shown at age 18 in 2008 with her mother Martha Schneider. Anna was 19 when she died in what was first classified as a drowning but since was deemed homicide. Her parents still seek justice. (Photo provided by Kristen Colella)

Sixteen years after the questionable death of a Sleepy Hollow teen – whose death certificate was changed from undetermined in 2009 to homicide in 2022 following an exhumation – authorities encourage anyone with information to contact them.

Anna Mary Schneider, 19, was an accomplished, competitive swimmer and scuba diver when a friend told authorities she found Schneider floating lifeless in the Schneiders’ backyard pool.

The family has said they’ve questioned the Algonquin woman’s findings since, but at the direction of authorities had remained quiet until just this week.

In an interview with Shaw Media last week, Schneider’s mother, Martha Schneider, said the family chosen to speak out amid frustration that nothing more has come of the investigation since the death was reclassified. She also asked anyone who knows anything to come forward.

In 2022, following a second autopsy and new investigation by experts, locally and from across the country, the Kane County Coroner’s Office definitively changed Anna’s cause of death from drowning to chloroform and the manner from undetermined to homicide. The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force then presented the new findings to the Kane County State’s Attorneys Office, but no charges came of it.

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser issued a statement Tuesday urging anyone with information about Anna’s death to contact her office.

“Anna’s death remains a profound loss, and my thoughts are with her family, who carry a grief that can never fully heal,” Mosser said. “After a full review of the evidence and findings, my office did not file charges because the available evidence is insufficient to support a prosecution or sustain a conviction.”

Mosser’s statement continued: “This outcome, while difficult, is not uncommon when an investigation does not produce enough evidence. I remain committed to following the facts and the law wherever they lead, and I urge anyone with information about what could have happened to Anna to contact my office.”

Sleepy Hollow Police Chief Sam Parma also said there is no active investigation in his department, noting the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force “opened this case as a cold case investigation several years ago, but nothing actionable came to light and to date nothing has changed.”

Martha Schneider has said she feels like authorities have forgotten about her daughter and has made a public plea: “If you know something, say something.”