‘Like they forgot her’: Her death was reclassified a homicide. Years later, her family still awaits justice

The gravesite of Anna Schneider, inset, of Sleepy Hollow, who died in 2009 at 19 under circumstances her family has long questioned. (Photos provided by Schneider Family)

For 16 years, a Sleepy Hollow woman said she and her husband went along with authorities who told them not to talk publicly about the 2009 death of their 19-year-old daughter.

But that no longer sits well with Martha Schneider, whose daughter Anna Mary Schneider’s remains were exhumed and reexamined in 2020.

Anna’s family has long questioned the official finding that their daughter – a competitive swimmer – died from drowning in their own backyard pool.

A breakthrough seemed to come in 2022. Then-Kane County coroner Rob Russell – based on the findings of the exhumation and a multi-pronged investigation that involved the Kane County Cold Case Team and a national group that investigates unsolved cases – revised the cause and manner of Anna’s death, from drowning and undetermined to chloroform and homicide, the official records show.

Martha Schneider, 73, recalled Russell coming to her home in 2022 and telling her he changed the death certificate. He said that was good news in getting answers to her daughter’s curious death.

Anna Mary Schneider, 18, of Sleepy Hollow, in 2008 with her father Lawrence "Larry" Schneider. Anna Mary Schneider was 19 when she died while hanging out at her backyard pool during the early morning hours of July 4, 2009. In 2022, her death certificate was changed from undetermined to homicide. Sixteen years later, there have been no arrests and her family wants answers. (Photo provided by Kristen Colella)

Yet three years later, she said, still nothing has come of it.

“It’s like they forgot about her,” Schneider said.

A revised manner of death

Martha Schneider said her daughter was a healthy, talented and popular 2008 Dundee-Crown High School graduate. She’d spent most of her life in the water and was a trophy-winning swimmer. She competed in the Junior Olympics, was captain of the girls varsity swim team and was a scuba diver, her family said.

Anna also was a basketball player, artist and “gifted vocalist” who traveled to Europe in middle school with the Elgin Children’s Chorus and sang in cathedrals.

After high school, she was selected for a research program through the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago that sent her to the Bahamas to research sharks.

She lived a lot of life in her 19 years, her family said.

But that all ended early on the morning of July 4, 2009, when Schneider was home from college on summer break after completing her first year at the University of Hawaii where she was studying music and marine biology.

Anna Schneider had been hanging out by her family’s in-ground swimming pool with a friend from Algonquin, according to Anna’s family and Sleepy Hollow police reports.

In at least one report, the woman told friends and police she and Anna had been drinking ”a little" wine, though in another she said it was rum and coke. The friend said she went into the house for five minutes, came back outside and “saw Anna floating in the water facedown,” according to friends and police reports.

Anna Mary Schneider, of Sleepy Hollow, died July 4, 2009. She was 19. In 2022, her death certificate was changed from undetermined to homicide. (Photo provided by Kristen Colella)

She told police she then “jumped in the water and got Anna to the shallow part of the pool and started CPR, then got her out of the water by the stairs and started CPR again, then went in the house to get the parents,” the police report said. Later in the interview, the woman stated that when she went into the house to get Anna’s parents she “left Anna laying on her back,” according to the police report.

When police asked the friend what happened to Anna she responded, “Your guess is as good as mine. You know as much as I do,” the report states.

In a recent interview, Martha Schneider recalled being startled awake at 4:43 a.m. by the back door slamming shut and Anna’s friend “hysterical,” screaming for help and banging on the walls. She was yelling that Anna is by the pool and won’t wake up, Martha Schneider said.

Martha and her husband, Lawrence “Larry” Schneider, ran outside to the pool. Contrary to how the friend said she left Anna, her parents told police they found her “half in and half out of the water on the stairs, on her stomach, with her face turned to the right, arms up,” according to the police report. Her father pulled her out of the pool, turned her on her back and began CPR, to no avail. According to a police report, Larry Schneider said that when he pulled her out of the water, she looked “ash white” and “he thought Anna was already gone.”

The friend said she did everything she could to revive Anna, according to friends, family and police reports.

Anna was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Elgin, where she was pronounced dead. The Algonquin woman was taken to the Sleepy Hollow Police Department for questioning, according to police reports. Police said they tried to interview her that night but “due to her being very upset, she was not making any sense.” Her parents took her home, and she later returned with them and an attorney, police reports show.

The 2009 autopsy report stated Anna had “bruises on her chin, left side of her nose, center of right chest left side of her breast under left shoulder right elbow and on her left wrist. There was an odor of alcohol in the stomach content.”

The autopsy report makes no mention of water in Anna Schneider’s lungs but it says there “was water in the sinus cavity which would appear she died by drowning,” according to the 2009 autopsy report, which showed no drugs in her system.

‘Our beautiful mermaid’

In the days that followed Anna’s funeral, the house was filled with tears, silence, confusion and questions, Martha Schneider said.

“There was no TV, no music, no noise. It was just total silence and we just walked around like zombies,” she said. “I would just shake in bed, Larry was just quiet, I would read the Bible.”

Grave site of Anna Mary Schneider, of Sleepy Hollow, who died July 4, 2009. She was 19. In 2022, her death certificate was changed from undetermined to homicide. (Photo provided by Martha Schneider )

The family has said they believe police “dropped the ball” and “wanted the case to go away.” Attempts to locate police who investigated Anna’s death in 2009 were unsuccessful.

The Schneider family said they never believed Anna, who Martha called “our beautiful mermaid,” had drowned.

Over the years, the Schneiders tried to do their own investigation. They hired a poison expert and a private investigator, but nothing came of it because, Martha Schneider said, police would not cooperate and made them fearful and were “mad about” the family’s efforts.

The Schneiders said they wanted to alert the media that they would offer a reward for information about their daughter’s death. The family said police discouraged that, saying it would hurt the investigation.

In 2015, the Schneiders contacted Russell and said they wanted the coroner’s new cold case team to investigate their daughter’s death. He obliged, which lead to the exhumation, a second autopsy and the change in the death certificate.

At the start of that reexamination, Russell said in a news release: “The focus of this cold case from the beginning has been to obtain more information in an effort to finally determine the manner of death. We know that Anna drowned. ... However, the original investigation did not yield enough facts to close the matter. This is why it was appropriately ruled as an undetermined manner of death. It is my sincere hope that we can finally give the Schneider family closure in how their beloved daughter died and soon.”

When all parties involved in the 2020 events agreed that chloroform was the cause and homicide the manner, the case was handed over to the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force. The task force then presented the new findings to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, said Russell, who recently announced a bid for Kane County Sheriff.

Martha said when Russell changed the death certificate, he came to her home and said: “I’m really pleased to be able to do this. It’s a good thing ... because [Anna’s case] will never be let go.”

But nothing has become of it since, the family says.

Nicholas Jenz, public information officer for Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser’s office, confirmed the task force presented the findings of the reinvestigation.

“After reviewing all of the evidence and findings, our office did not file any charges,” Jenz said in an email. Prosecutors “determined that the evidence was insufficient to bring charges and obtain and sustain a conviction.”

The office “reviews many investigations that we ultimately cannot charge.”

Sleepy Hollow Police Chief Sam Parma also confirmed there is no action investigation in his department, noting the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force “opened this case as a cold case investigation several years ago, but nothing actionable came to light and to date nothing has changed.”

Family chooses to speak out

Why break their silence now?

Anna Schneider’s cousin, Kristen Colella of Ohio, contacted the Northwest Herald in August. She said she was compelled to reach out after reading her aunt’s recent social media posts asking for help.

“I think each year she is more and more desperate for answers, and this year I saw her posts and pleas so I started thinking about it,” Colella said. One of Martha Schneider’s posts from July said: “Please help me understand what happened to my beautiful Anna.”

Martha Schneider, who has not changed her daughter’s bedroom since she died, said she decided it was time to share her story publicly.

She said she “got tired of not hearing anything” from other agencies. She felt her daughter’s case was being passed on from one agency to another and nobody wanted to deal with it. To the public she asks: “If you know something, say something.”