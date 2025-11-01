Diaper Drive runs through Monday, sponsored by Rep. Suzanne Ness

Donations for state Rep. Suzanne Ness’s fifth annual Diaper Drive will be collected through Monday, Nov. 3, at locations throughout the 66th House District.

Donations will be provided to food pantries across the district, which covers parts of McHenry and Kane counties. Amazon also donated 19,000 diapers and 108 cases of baby wipes for the D300 Food Pantry in Carpentersville.

Community members are invited to donate diapers of all sizes and unopened packages of baby wipes. Collection boxes are available at:

Algonquin Area Public Library, 2600 Harnish Drive

Baird & Warner, 1557 S. Randall Road, Algonquin

Body Works Medical Center, 754 S. 8th St., West Dundee

Community School District 300 central office, 2550 Harnish Drive, Algonquin

First Congregational Church, 461 Pierson St., Algonquin

Fox River Med Spa, 1543 S. Randall Road, Algonquin

Hope Church, 451 Ackman Road, Crystal Lake

Ness’s district office, 20 S. Grove St., Carpentersville

This year’s donations will benefit five local food pantries:

D300 Food Pantry

Crystal Lake Food Pantry

Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Interfaith Food Pantry

Food For Greater Elgin Food Pantry

FISH Food Pantry in Carpentersville

New this year is a Diaper Drive Wishlist on Amazon, allowing diapers to be purchased through the site and sent directly to Ness’s office. The list can be accessed at a.co/2y4DbJt.

“We’re so grateful for the way our community shows up every year to support families,” Ness said in a news release. “Diapers are a basic need that many families struggle to afford, and these donations make a real difference in their daily lives.”

Last year, more than 10,000 diapers and 6,000 baby wipes were collected, according to the release.

For questions or assistance with a drop-off or ordering from a wish list, contact Ness’s office at info@repsnessil66.com or 224-484-8620.