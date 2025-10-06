Glen Ellyn Village President Jim Burket will appoint an attorney to a vacant trustee seat, subject to a confirmation vote at a special village board meeting set for Monday night.

Longtime resident Robert Duncan is slated to fill the seat made vacant by the recent passing of Steve Szymanski.

Duncan has served on the Glen Ellyn Civic Betterment Party nominating committee, the ad hoc library committee and the board of directors of the Glen House Food Pantry.

Szymanski was elected to the board seat in April. Trustee vacancies are filled by appointment by the village president, subject to the advice and consent of the board. The village received 11 applications from residents interested in the trustee position.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20251003/news/attorney-tapped-to-fill-vacant-glen-ellyn-trustee-seat/