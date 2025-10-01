Police say 2 men caught with $13K of Walgreens merchandise, suspected in five-county theft ring

When Wauconda police pulled over a white Ford Fusion on Tuesday and arrested its occupants, they also found more than $13,000 in products allegedly stolen from area Walgreens stores, according to a news release Wednesday.

Police arrested two men, Donovan White, 30, of Calumet Park, and Isaiah Garrett, 27, of Chicago, at about 2:3O p.m. Tuesday in what authorities called a “coordinated traffic stop” with Wauconda and Island Lake police. They are both charged with felony counts of possession of stolen property valued at over $10,000, authorities said.

Isaiah D. Garrett (Photo provided. by Wauconda Police)

The vehicle was suspected to be involved in a string of retail thefts from Walgreens stores in Lake, McHenry, Boone, Will, and Kane counties, and had just been involved in a another theft when located by Island Lake Police near another Walgreens, according to officials.

Donovan K. White (Photo provided. by Wauconda Police)

A Wauconda police canine named Skye was deployed during the arrest, according to the release, and the two suspects were arrested without incident. Merchandise believed stolen from area Walgreens valued at $13,584.99 was also recovered, police said.

Several police departments, including Lake in the Hills, Gurnee, Spring Grove, Geneva, Grayslake and Lake Villa, have confirmed the two men are suspects in numerous thefts from Walgreens in those communities, according to the release. Additional agencies have indicated charges and arrest warrants are pending, according to Wauconda police officials.

McHenry County court records show a warrant was also issued for White’s arrest Tuesday and he was charged with felony retail theft. The records indicate he is accused of stealing more than $4,000 in merchandise from a Spring Grove Walgreens.