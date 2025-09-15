District 300 school board president faces backlash over post about Charlie Kirk’s death

Parent Linda Prestia, left, of Carpentersville, joined about 60 others Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, at District 300 headquarters in Algonquin, demanding that school board president Nancy Zettler step down following a social media post related to the shooting death of activist Charlie Kirk. (Paul Valade)

Some parents in Algonquin-based Community Unit District 300 are calling for the school board president to step down following a social media post after Charlie Kirk’s death.

School board President Nancy Zettler posted a Facebook message on Wednesday, Sept. 10, the day Charlie Kirk was killed. Her message shared a post from a fellow Democrat that focuses on a theme of empathy, even when one disagrees with another’s political views.

About 60 people participated in a protest on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, at District 300 headquarters in Algonquin, demanding that school board president Nancy Zettler step down following a social media post related to the shooting death of activist Charlie Kirk. (Paul Valade)

In introducing the post, Zettler wrote, “The first thing I thought when I heard this today was ‘karma, it’s a [expletive].’ Then I read this. The author, Qasim Rashid, says it best.”

Parents say it was disturbing and insensitive for Zettler to say her initial reaction to Kirk’s death was karma.

“She felt compelled to put her negativity out first … that’s coming from her,” said parent Linda Prestia. “She should step down.”

Reached by phone on Sunday night, Zettler declined to comment. As of Monday afternoon, Zettler’s comment remained on Facebook.

Prestia was among 60 people who protested Monday morning outside the District 300 administration building in Algonquin. The group also took their protest to the intersection of Harnish Drive and Randall Road.

Former District 300 candidate Laurie Parman also demanded board members who liked Zettler’s post to step down.

“If you liked Nancy’s little number that she put online, you need to go,” Parman said to protesters.

Across the country, people have faced backlash from the right for comments deemed offensive following Kirk’s murder. Complaints from conservatives about social media posts have resulted in job firings or disciplinary actions.

About 60 people participated in a protest on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, at District 300 headquarters in Algonquin, demanding that school board president Nancy Zettler step down following a social media post related to the shooting death of activist Charlie Kirk. (Paul Valade)

The controversy in District 300 has prompted school board member Steve Fiorentino to criticize Zettler’s post and to request a special meeting to discuss the matter. As of Monday morning, a special meeting had not been scheduled, he said.

“I am disturbed and disgusted at the words recently written by a fellow board member,” Fiorentino wrote on Facebook.

He assured concerned parents that their “voices are being heard,” and that he will “continue to ask for action.”

Meanwhile, some parents are defending Zettler.

They say Zettler’s comments need to be viewed in conjunction with the post she shared. In his post, Rashid extended sympathy to Kirk’s family. While he didn’t agree with Kirk, Rashid said he was concerned with how the country moves forward in the face of increasing violence.

Nancy Zettler

“I am really saddened by the way some people have chosen to distort Ms. Zettler’s Facebook post,” parent Ali McPartland wrote a message to a reporter. “They’ve chosen to present it out of context and frame it with the goal of weaponizing it.”

Still, some are calling on the school board to investigate Zettler’s actions and to censure her if she violated board policy.

“District 300 deserves leaders who unify rather than divide,” parent Gina Land wrote in an email to the board. “Until the Board demonstrates it chooses inclusiveness and accountability over partisan hostility, the trust placed in it by parents, students, and staff will remain deeply compromised.”

About 60 people participated in a protest on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, at District 300 headquarters in Algonquin, demanding that school board president Nancy Zettler step down following a social media post related to the shooting death of activist Charlie Kirk. (Paul Valade)

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250915/education/district-300-board-president-faces-backlash-over-social-media-post-following-charlie-kirks-death/