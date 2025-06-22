East Dundee to allow golf carts on village roads

FILE - Golf carts are lined up for use in 2021. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

Add golf carts to the ways to get around East Dundee.

Village trustees have approved the use of golf carts on village streets. The new ordinance takes effect July 1.

“I think it will hopefully bring the community out and about and start utilizing more of our downtown area,” Village President Dan Pearson said.

East Dundee is the latest suburb to allow golf carts as a mode of transportation around town. Residents in Del Webb’s Sun City development in Huntley can use golf carts within their subdivision. Other communities, such as Fox River Grove, Maple Park and McHenry, also allow golf carts on local roads, East Dundee officials said.

Pearson said he has heard from residents asking whether golf carts are allowed on village streets. He also plans to buy one to use himself. He is hopeful adding another mode of transportation will help encourage people to get out to the downtown district or village events.

Golf cart users must be licensed drivers 18 or older, and carts must be registered with the village. The ordinance also requires that golf carts be insured and have seatbelts, headlamps, red reflective warning devices on the front and back, brake lights and turn signals.

The carts can be driven on any village street where the posted speed limit is 35 mph or less. Although they cannot be driven on Route 72, the ordinance outlines specific intersections where golf carts can cross Route 72, including at King Avenue, North and South Van Buren streets and Howard Avenue.

Trustees also suggested the village erect a sign on the Fox River bike trail prohibiting golf carts.

East Dundee Trustee Ryan Gumma suggested the village lower the age for golf cart drivers to 16. But ultimately, the board opted to keep the age at 18, saying it could be revisited at a later date.

