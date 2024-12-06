Inflation, labor costs contribute to Christmas tree price increases

If you’re hoping to celebrate this Christmas with the sweet smell of pine and citrus, you may need to shell out some extra cash.

The average price of Christmas trees has increased by 10% since last year, mostly due to inflation and drought, according to the American Christmas Tree Association.

Suppliers and growers of Christmas trees have had to pay more for raw materials, labor and distribution, causing them to charge the public more if they want to survive.

John’s Christmas Trees lot at Huntington Plaza on Algonquin Road in Hoffman Estates has been in business at that location for 39 years.

“I have heard there is a national tree shortage,” said Troy Veraghen, whose family owns the farm where the trees are grown. “In my opinion, a major contributing factor is less tree farmers. When I go to the Christmas tree conventions I’m the youngest face there every single year. Fraser fir is in short supply because it takes the longest to grow.”

Veraghen set up the tree lot the Monday before Thanksgiving and opened on Black Friday. The lot stays open until its supply is exhausted, usually the weekend before Christmas, he said.

Veraghen’s grandfather started the business more than 60 years ago, and it is based in Powers, a town in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, 100 miles north of Green Bay.

“All of our trees are grown in northeastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, so obviously our trees are unaffected by hurricanes,” Veraghen said. “With inflation and everything the last few years, we’ve adjusted, but now it seems everything has pretty well leveled out and we have similar prices as last year.”

Wendy Richardson of Richardson Christmas Tree Farm, Spring Grove, assists military families in picking out the perfect tree after a Trees for Troops program drop-off at Naval Station Great Lakes. (Photo provided by George Richardson)

Andrew Viskup, a technician at McGrath Volvo in Barrington, said he and his wife purchase their tree at John’s Christmas Trees every year.

He brought two of his coworkers — service manager Dariusz Wieczorkiewicz and salesperson Luke Wozniak — to the lot Tuesday to purchase a tree for display at the dealership.

“I think it’s more affordable, especially with trees like this, they’re up three or four weeks,” said Wieczorkiewicz. “But these are very nice and they’re very budget friendly.”

Blanks Ever-Green Acres in Creve Coeur, Illinois, always viewed itself as one of the cheaper places to buy Christmas trees, according to manager Mike Blank.

This year, the southwestern Illinois cut-your-own tree lot had to sway from its usual practice of selling each tree for the same price no matter its size. For trees more than 10 feet tall, they now charge between $20 and $40 more.

“A 10-foot tree here is anywhere from $80 to $100,” Blank said.

Richardson Farm in Spring Grove offers homegrown and cut-your-own trees, as well as precut ones shipped from outside the farm. This year, it raised the price for each of its homegrown trees by $5 and precut trees by $10-$15 each.

Owner George Richardson attributes this to increases in trucking expenses, minimum wage and liability insurance.

All cut-your-own trees at the farm are $95, plus tax, for all heights and sizes. Available trees in the field are up to 9 feet tall. Select trees, individually priced, are available for as low as $49. Precut trees up to 12 feet tall range in price from $95 to $300, tax not included.

Customers head to the line to have their trees bundled up for the drive home from Richardson Christmas Tree Farm on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 in Spring Grove. (Matthew Apgar)

“The cost of everything has gone up,” Richardson said. “Every dollar-an-hour raise in wage is $50,000 for us. Liability insurance … they almost have doubled their prices in the past three years. Pretty much everything is tied back to the cost of labor.”

Richardson repeatedly has seen his company’s expenses rise each year. He’s adamant though the prices may seem unjustified, they’re reflective of global inflation and the labor his farm requires. Richardson Farm tries to provide customers something extra, such as free hot chocolate to sweeten the deal, making the tree cost more palatable.

“I think this price is very fair for the experience we’re offering,” Richardson said.

Most suppliers of trees are feeling the need to increase prices, yet some have decided to absorb the cost, allowing families a discount on their holiday joy.

Ben’s Christmas Tree Farm has been operating in Harvard since 1982. The farm boasts as being 100% herbicide- and pesticide-free, but this is responsible for multiplying the physical work required to grow the trees. The farm has had to increase tree prices in past years but chose to refrain this season, Manager Chris Czarnowski said.

“Just like everybody else, our labor costs are up,” Czarnowski said. “But this year, we didn’t increase our prices.”

• Daily Herald staff photographer Joe Lewnard contributed to this report.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20241203/news/inflation-labor-costs-contribute-to-christmas-tree-price-increases/