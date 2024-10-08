Van’s Frozen Custard looking at West Dundee for new location

Van's Frozen Custard in East Dundee might move across the river to West Dundee. (Rick West)

Van’s Frozen Custard could be moving from East Dundee across the river to West Dundee.

Members of the West Dundee appearance review commission were due Tuesday to review a concept plan to transform a shuttered KFC restaurant into the popular frozen custard eatery’s new location.

In an e-mail, a representative for Van’s Frozen Custard declined to comment but said they would be able to comment later in the week.

The decades-old eatery started in Carpentersville before moving to East Dundee in the village’s downtown district near the Fox River bike trail. It appears poised to relocate to West Dundee off Route 72, just south of the former Spring Hill Mall.

While it’s popular for its frozen custard treats, the restaurant also serves burgers, hot dogs, fries and other sandwiches.

The West Dundee location, at 818 W. Main St., would give the restaurant a drive-thru lane and on-site parking, said Timothy Scott, West Dundee’s director of economic development, planning, zoning and urban design.

“That’s what’s really driving this,” Scott said.

Scott said the owners of Van’s Frozen Custard are in the process of finalizing a deal to purchase the KFC building.

