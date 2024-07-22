Fiesta Days parade marches through McHenry

Entertainers cruise the Fiesta Days parade route along Main Street in McHenry Sunday. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The McHenry Fiesta Days parade marched through downtown McHenry from Main Street to Riverside Drive. More than 80 participants were in the parade including local politicians, police and fire departments, businesses, veteran organizations and high school bands.

The well-attended parade featured crowd favorites such as the Jesse White Tumbling Team, Miss McHenry and the McHenry Junior Warrior Cheer team. Mayor Wayne Jett walked the parade, and children reached for candy that was thrown into the crowd.

Fiesta Days, sponsored by the McHenry Chamber of Commerce, celebrated its 76th year over the past two weekends. The fest, at Petersen Park and downtown McHenry, was highlighted by the Art and Street Fair, Duck Derby, music festival, carnival, car show and 5K run.

The recent stormy weather caused some events to be rescheduled. The Fiesta Days’ fireworks show was rained out and rescheduled to Aug. 18 during the McHenry Rotary Club’s Bands, Brews and BBQ event. The DamYak Challenge, set to take place Sunday on the Fox River, was rescheduled to Aug. 17 because of unsafe water conditions.