Heritage Fest returns to West Dundee on Friday

Heritage Fest is returning, with fireworks, to downtown West Dundee starting Friday.

The three-day fall festival will feature music, food, a craft fair, a pancake breakfast and a fireworks display.

“It’s a nice family-friendly event,” West Dundee Village Manager Joe Cavallaro said. “It’s really low-key, and it just oozes a lot of West Dundee community.”

The festival, organized by the village, is expected to draw about 10,000 people over the weekend. It begins its 25th year at 6 p.m. Friday and ends at 5 p.m. Sunday. All events and vendors will be in the downtown district between First and Second streets, north of Route 72.

After a one-year break because of costs, fireworks are back in the festival lineup. Cavallaro noted that last year’s festivalgoers commented on the lack of fireworks and requested they return this year.

“The return of the fireworks will be a nice re-addition,” West Dundee Village President Chris Nelson said.

Friday’s musical lineup includes country music from the Chris Moreno Band from 6 to 8 p.m. and a mix of 70s and 80s hits from 7th Heaven at 9 p.m. A fireworks display set off over the Fox River will begin at 8 p.m.

The Dundee Township Lions Club will kick off the events on Saturday with the annual Heritage Fest 5K at 8 a.m. Live music will start at 10 a.m. with the Dundee Scottish Pipe Band. Hi Infidelity will hit the stage at 9 p.m. with their spin on rock hits from the ‘80s to close the night.

Sunday’s lineup will start with the annual community pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. at the main tent between First and Second streets.

The Starlites Jazz Combo will hit the musical stage at 8 a.m. The day’s musical lineup will close with family-friendly rock from the 1950s to today from The Lenny’s!, which will perform from 3 to 5 p.m.

Crafters will sell their creations along the Fox River from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

A car show also is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday along Second Street.

Entrance to the festival is free. Parking will be available in the downtown area and surrounding neighborhoods.

