Cary Park District’s youth outings offer trips to go-kart track, arcade, laser tag

A variety of trips are offered by the Cary Park District to give youth ages 11 to 15 years opportunities to make new friends while participating in exciting activities.

Registration is available online at carypark.com or in person at the community center at 225 Briargate Road in Cary.

K1 Speedway: noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept 13: Test your skills on the track at this high-speed indoor go-kart track. Kids must be 4-feet, 10-inches tall in order to drive. Transportation leaves from and returns to the community center at 255 Briargate Road. The cost for this event is $80 for Cary Park District residents and $120 for non-residents. The fee includes two races and membership. Please bring money for food.

Dave & Busters: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6: Join a trip to play state-of-the-art games, traditional arcade games and more. This trip includes a game card with a pre-loaded amount of credits and a variety of appetizers to enjoy while playing. Participants are welcome to bring money for additional arcade credits. Transportation leaves from and returns to the community center. The cost for this event is $60 for Cary Park District residents and $90 for non-residents.

Battle House Laser Tag: 4:15 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22: The specialized equipment at Battle House aims to provide an incredible experience competing against friends. Transportation leaves from and returns to the community center. The cost for this event is $70 for Cary Park District residents and $113 for non-residents. The fee includes one-and-a-half hours of laser tag. Please bring money for food.

For more information on these events, contact the Cary Park District at 847-639-6100.