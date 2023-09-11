4 special service areas proposed in Algonquin subdivisions

Algonquin Township is proposing to create four special service areas in the Westview Crossing, Trails of Woods Creek, Grand Reserve and Algonquin Road subdivisions

The proposed SSAs would levy taxes to fund maintenance of common areas in the subdivisions if the homeowners association or the developers fail to do so. The four subdivisions are all newly developed, so creating an SSA is a preventive measure by the village to ensure properties are maintained, Algonquin community development director Jason Shallcross said.

“It’s just a safety blanket to ensure that everyone is paying their fair share,” Shallcross said.

The purpose of the SSA is to remain dormant unless a developer or HOA fails to maintain common areas in the subdivision, Shallcross said. Common areas include stormwater basins, gazebos, landscaping, signs and benches.

The government would step in and pay for the services if properties were not maintained. A tax would be levied until the government is paid back and then the tax would be stopped, Shallcross said. Only residents who live in the subdivision would be taxed.

“Basically, we would identify any issues and notify the developer or HOA and give a time period to remedy that issue,” Shallcross said. “If the developer or HOA fails to do so, then we reserve the right to activate the SSA.”

Nearly 100 residents attended the public hearing Tuesday. Many had questions about the details and how their taxes would be affected.

Some questioned the document that states a maximum of 0.8% could be taxed, based on the assessed values of the homes.

Algonquin Village Attorney Kelly Cahill said that only the amount of money it takes for the village to do the needed repairs will be charged, so she can’t give any estimates. She said the 0.8% essentially is a “placeholder.”

“You either are going to pay for it through your homeowners association or you’re going to pay the village of Algonquin through the SSA,” she said. “The cost is the same.”

Residents have 60 days starting from Sept. 5 to sign a petition if they do not support the creation of an SSA in their subdivision, according to village documents. If more than half of residents in a subdivision sign petitions, then the SSA would not be created.

Each subdivision has an annual tax cap to limit tax burdens on residents. The Westview Crossing, Trails of Woods Creek and Grand Reserve subdivisions have a limit of $25,000 taxed annually. The Algonquin Road subdivision has only three lots, so the annual taxed limit is $2,400.

Westview Crossing, Trails of Woods Creek and Grand Reserve each have more than 100 homes. Dividing the $25,000, each home would pay no more than $200.

Shallcross encourages residents to reach out to the village if they have questions or concerns.