A Lake County judge on Monday could set a trial date for the man accused of carrying out the 2022 Highland Park Fourth of July Parade mass shooting.

Robert Crimo III, charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder, three for each of the seven people killed by gunfire, is set to appear in court before Judge Victoria Rossetti for the first time since May.

At the May hearing, attorneys said the process of evidence sharing should be completed by September. Anton Trizna, one of the public defenders representing Crimo, said he believed that once discovery ended, both sides would be prepared to set a trial date.

In total, the lawyers have shared more than 16,000 pages of evidence. That includes medical records of the dead and wounded in the attack, police investigation materials and video and audio footage from the scene.

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart has said his office is seeking a life sentence for the accused.

The defendant has been confined to the high-security section of the Lake County jail, police said.

Officials said the defendant opened fire from a rooftop at spectators in the streets below. Seven gunshot victims died, and more than 50 others were injured, both by gunfire and in the rush for safety.

The defendant also is charged with 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for each person struck by a bullet, a bullet fragment or shrapnel.

Monday’s hearing is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at the Waukegan courthouse, 18 N. County St.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230908/trial-date-for-highland-park-shooting-suspect-could-be-set-monday