Fire in Spring Grove burns shed to ground

A fire broke out Sunday in Spring Grove at a shed located in the 28000 block of West Belden Avenue, authorities said.

When firefighters arrived, the shed had almost burned to the ground, said Ted Damos, the Fox Lake Fire Department Battalion Chief.

Damos added that the fire had spread to the side and roof of a nearby detached garage when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the garage fire quickly, and Damos said the fire department was able to salvage belongings in the garage.

Damos said the shed was a “total loss” and the Fox Lake Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire. Damos added nobody was injured in the fire.