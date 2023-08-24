5 things to do in McHenry County: Bands in the Sand returns along with other outdoor activities

1. Bands in the Sand: Six national bands will perform starting at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 3D Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 W. Roberts Road in Island Lake.

The event returns after a one-year hiatus. Friday’s lineup includes Sebastian Bach, Quiet Riot and Janet Gardner. Saturday’s performers are The Wailers, Uprooted and Mungion.

General tickets start at $25 for each day. VIP tickets starting at $500 are available that feature elevated seating, private bathrooms and cocktail servers.

Visit 3dsideouts.com for details.

2. Listen to music on the porch: Celebrate Play Music on the Porch Day on Saturday in Wonder Lake.

Live music will be performed by local musicians at multiple locations throughout the day, including country music, rock and island calypso music.

George Klingelhofer will perform at 2 p.m. at 8525 Riley Road, Only Tuesday at 3 p.m. at 7412 Northwood Drive and Karlee Crowder Yerkes at 2 p.m. at 3803 Greenwood Drive.

Email fullcoverage51@aol.com for details.

3. Taproom takeover: The Alexander Leigh Center for Autism will host an event from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Sew Hop’d Brewery and Taproom, 1 Union Special Plaza, Suite 113, in Huntley.

The free and family-friendly event will have raffles, music and a face painter. The Curious Crow food truck will be on-site, and there will be a live performance by Rick and Ashley.

Proceeds from the event will go to support the Alexander Leigh Center for Autism.

For information, go to aesbid.com/ELP/ALCATAP23.

4. Bicycle around Crystal Lake: Join in on the 23rd annual Spoker Run for Charity hosted by Matt’s Tavern in Crystal Lake.

Participants will start their bicycle journey at noon and ride to Moe-B-Dicks, Coleman’s and the Quarry. Food and prizes will be available at Matt’s Tavern after the run.

Tickets are $40. Proceeds to go support Veterans Path to Hope.

Visit facebook.com/MattsTavern for details.

5. Test your salsa skills: The Huntley farmers market will host a garden salsa competition at 10 a.m. Saturday at the town square along Coral and Church streets.

Participants can enter their homemade salsa under the hot, medium or mild categories for a chance to win the top-voted salsa in Huntley.

There also will be a mariachi band performance by Mariachi Estrellas de Chicago in the gazebo. Regular farmers market vendors, a craft fair and other local businesses also will be at the event.

For details, email bread@huntley.il.us.

