MCC course on human sexuality stirs controversy; instructors say it teaches healthy sex practices

A dual-course package focused on sex education at McHenry County College has been in the national spotlight after it was the subject of an article in a conservative college news outlet and featured on Fox News earlier this month.

Students enroll in a “twofer” which includes an Introduction to Philosophy ethics class and a psychology class titled Human Sexuality and can earn six credit hours. The dual course examines topics of sexuality from a psychological point of view, and uses class discussions to cover various complexities, according to MCC. The course package has been offered since 2006.

“Human Sexuality examines the development and implications of sexuality including, but not limited to, sexual orientation, gender identity, sexually transmitted infections, and contraception from a psychological and sociological perspective,” according to the course description on MCC’s website.

Fox News published a story earlier this month based on an article that appeared in Campus Reform. The article focused on the course, which is titled “Talking Dirty,” and includes information from a 2018 course syllabus, which covers topics like prostitution, sexually transmitted diseases, menopause, contraception and abortion.

Campus Reform also reported that the course teaches the topic “why men rape,” as well as gender theory and pornography.

MCC Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Development Christina Haggerty said the Campus Reform article was “grossly and inaccurately misrepresents the course.”

The philosophy class is taught by instructor Tim Seitz. The human sexuality class is taught by professor Christine Grela, who has a doctorate in philosophy.

The instructors said they don’t understand why there are concerns about the class. They referred to a flyer advertising the course that was posted around campus.

“The poster is for a college class focused on sexuality,” Grela and Seitz said in an email. “The image does show a couple in an embrace, but much more graphic and blatantly sexual images are seen daily in TV commercials and magazine covers.”

Recent MCC graduate David Etling was quoted in the Campus Reform article saying he thinks the topic is used to “fit the narrative” by demonizing men in society. He said in the article that he was confused why a community college that only offers associate’s degrees would teach this course.

“I didn’t understand how they were even offering this class and what they thought they would gain from it,” he said in an interview with the Northwest Herald.

Etling said he was concerned that high school students who attend MCC for dual credit may take the class.

However, the course is only available to MCC credit students, Haggerty said.

The instructors have gathered anonymous feedback over the years from students who have taken the course, much of which was positive. Many highlight how the class was able to debate respectfully about controversial topics and learn about differing opinions. Others said that they were able to see both perspectives of a topic, like casual sex and pornography, from the class.

“This class challenged ideas of what we consider right and wrong and demanded that we evaluate why we think that and whether or not it is logical,” according to one student’s feedback.

Students also are able to receive extra credit by taking STD tests. Grela and Seitz said that results are not revealed and there are other extra credit opportunities for those who choose not to take a test. Other extra credit options include writing to a member of Congress to discuss the importance of funding for STD testing.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that nearly 68 million people in America had a sexually transmitted infection in 2018, and almost half of new cases were among people ages 15-24.

Grela and Seitz said that “healthy sex practices and healthy relationships are good for everyone to be aware of.”

The instructors said that pairing the human sexuality class with an ethics class is “the best possible format to discuss sexuality” because they are able to add in morals and ethics into the topics covered in the class.

“We believe they would be surprised at the seriousness with which we treat these questions and the intellectual rigor that we bring to bear on them,” Grela and Seitz said.

The twofer course will be offered in the spring semester.