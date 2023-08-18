Algae blooms close two Lake in the Hills beaches

Lake in the Hills’ Indian Trail Beach and Butch Hagele Beach are closed until further notice after a possible blue-green algae bloom was detected Friday, the village said.

The village of Lake in the Hills also canceled the fishing tournament scheduled for Saturday in honor of Connor Kincaid “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Public Works Department found the possible blue-green algae bloom in Woods Creek Lake near the spillway on the lake’s south side and visible algae was seen within the swimming area at Indian Trail Beach, according to a news release.

The village asked visitors to the lake to use caution and avoid direct contact with visible algae blooms. Signage is posted at the lake’s public access points to notify visitors.

While most blue-green algal blooms are not harmful, some blooms produce hazardous toxins, the village said. It is best practice to treat every algal bloom as if it could be dangerous.

Blue-green algae can be mildly toxic to humans when blooming and contact may result in a rash, mild nausea, or allergic reactions. It can also be toxic to animals.

As a precaution, the village has reported the algae bloom to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for examination.

The village will continue to work with the IEPA to monitor lake conditions, and any updates will be posted on the village website and social media.

Updates regarding the status of the beach operations can be found on the village’s website at lith.org/beaches.