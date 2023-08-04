New Three Oaks principal to start this school year

The Cary School District 26 board announced a new principal for Three Oaks Elementary School on Monday.

Kyle Block will be the new principal for the school, located at 1514 Three Oaks Road in Cary, on a single-year contract with an annual salary of $95,000, according to the District 26 school board.

Block is coming from an associate principal position at Woodland Elementary in Gurnee, which is a dual-language school of almost 1,500 students. He previously was an elementary school teacher and a middle school teacher.

Three Oaks serves more than 500 students from Kindergarten through fifth grade and has dual language classrooms for all grades.

“I became really passionate about the dual-language program and the benefits it has on the students,” Block said.

Last year, District 26 had a staff shortage for the dual-language program, District 26 Superintendent Brandon White said. This school year is fully staffed but the district is still having challenges filling special education and paraprofessional positions, he said.

Block has a degree in elementary education and middle-level education along with a master’s degree in education policy, organization and leadership from University of Illinois. Currently, Block is pursuing a doctorate in educational methodology, policy and leadership at the University of Oregon.

Andy Gibbs, who previously held the position, will be the principal for Heineman Middle School in Algonquin. Gibbs will be assisting Block in the transition of leadership, according to a District 26 news release.

Three Oaks Elementary’s first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Parents and students can meet with Block at an event called “popsicles with the principal,” Block said. The meet-and-greet will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 15.

White also will be hosting meet-and-greets at District 26 schools, including Three Oaks on Aug. 10. White became the district’s superintendent in July after the previous superintendent, Brian Coleman, retired.

“I’m really excited to get started,” Block said. “I’m looking forward to a great year and learning from students, staff and the community.”