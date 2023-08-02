Cary to purchase Union Pacific Railroad property to create community plaza

The village of Cary expects to finalize this week a purchase of the land where the old train station was from Union Pacific Railroad.
The land, located at 100 W. Main St., will be transformed into a community plaza, according to the Cary capital improvements five-year plan.
Cary plans to buy the land for $342,340, which is $2,340 over the village’s budget. According to board of trustees’ documents, they plan on covering the difference with the capital projects fund from savings on other projects.
Design ideas for the plaza include benches, a pavilion, a potential outdoor fireplace and planters. Construction would roughly begin sometime next year, said Courtney Sage, the assistant village administrator.
The project is estimated to cost around $825,000, according to the capital improvements plan. The village anticipates getting reimbursement for 80% of the costs through the access to transit grant from the Regional Transportation Authority.
The board of trustees approved the purchase at a meeting two weeks ago. Cary has been in talks with Union Pacific Railroad about the purchase since 2021.
Added amendments delayed the purchase. The third and final amendment was approved that allowed the railroad company to have access to two light poles until the plaza construction is completed.
Next steps after the purchase include finalizing designs of the plaza and starting the bidding process.
The Union Pacific Railroad is looking to sell Metra stations along the West, North and Northwest lines across 30 towns.
Crystal Lake City Council approved a third amendment for the purchase of the downtown depot station at 70-88 E. Woodstock St. Closing date for the purchase is set for Aug. 30.