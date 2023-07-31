Chipotle, Noodles & Company and urgent care facility coming to Huntley

The Huntley Village Board last week approved the development of two commercial buildings that will include the restaurants Chipotle and Noodles & Company, as well as an urgent care facility.
The lot, located at the corner of Route 47 and Huntley Crossings Drive, is just under three acres and is owned by Chicago-based Core Acquisitions. Board members unanimously approved the plan during Thursday evening’s meeting.
Chipotle Mexican Grill will be its own building at just over 2,300 square feet, with a drive-thru and an outdoor patio area. Noodles & Company Restaurant and the urgent care medical facility will be next door in a single-story 4,842 square-foot building.
Chipotle and Noodles & Company will have drive-thru lanes, but for pick-up orders only, Adam Firsel of Core Acquisitions said at Thursday’s village board meeting. Customers will order ahead online instead of ordering at the drive-thru lane. Orders also can be made inside the restaurants.
Chipotle has branded the mobile pick-up as “Chipot-lane.”
Firsel said he hopes construction starts in September and is finished by the end of the year. If everything stays on track, the businesses should be open by next spring.
The buildings will share a parking lot that will fit over 55 cars.
The company of the urgent care facility was not named since a contract is still in the works with the lot owner.
Trustee Ronda Goldman had questions about the urgent care facility and noted that the area already has many similar services.
“It is a walk-in clinic,” Firsel said. “It is not connected to a hospital. It’s not connected to a doctor group.”
Core Acquisitions proposed the building to be a “soft goods retailer” with a Valvoline Instant Oil Change last year. After some village pushback, they decided on the restaurant and urgent care tenants.
Some village board members expressed concerns about the tight space for pedestrian and parking traffic. Trustee Mary Holzkopf said she’d like to see another crosswalk placed between the two buildings.
“I just think that you’re going to get a lot of crossover foot traffic back and forth,” Holzkopf said. “I’m just trying to avoid an accident.”
The buildings will sit between the BMO Harris Bank and the Hampton Inn hotel.
“I’m excited,” Goldman said at the village board meeting. “Beyond excited.”