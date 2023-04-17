Chipotle, Noodles & Company possible tenants at proposed Huntley development

A development being considered by the village of Huntley could bring a Chipotle, Noodles & Company and urgent care business to town.

The proposal was presented on Thursday to the Village Board for a conceptual review, a step early in the approval process.

Core Acquisitions, the potential developer, acquired the site in June of last year. The space is a little less than seven acres total, and sits along Route 47 near the Hampton Inn and BMO Harris Bank, according to village material.

Originally, the concept called for a standalone retailer and a Valvoline Instant Oil Change, but after village feedback, the new plan calls for two separate buildings – one with multiple tenants and a standalone restaurant with a drive-thru.

It’s expected the tenant of the standalone drive-thru building will be a Chipotle, while the other building will be taken up by a Noodles & Company, and an urgent care business, according to village material.

However, the planned tenants are not yet locked in and could change, Adam Bell, vice president of development for Core, said at the meeting Thursday. The company does not yet have signed leases with the tenants.

“It is not guaranteed at this point,” Bell said. “But we are very confident.”

A few trustees thanked Bell and Core for listening to feedback they gave back in December. Trustees then said they did not want the Valvoline business in that spot, with the consensus being to see a restaurant go in there instead.

Everyone’s very excited about this proposal. But we still have some work to do. — Core Acquisitions Vice President of Development Adam Bell on a new proposal for Huntley

Feedback at Thursday’s meeting was more supportive with some minor changes requested. Trustees Niko Kanakaris and Harry Leopold asked if the two-tenant building could be pushed back to allow for space on the front of the building.

Leopold said doing so could provide more space for outdoor dining.

Kanakaris also asked if the parking lot could be expanded a little bit “so it’s not such a cluster.”

“If we could just give him a variance and get this parking lot normal, it would flow much better for everybody,” Kanarkis said.

With the project still being in the conceptual review phase, trustees on Thursday were not required to vote or express support for the project. The proposal offers a chance for trustees to provide feedback and requests as the project moves through the village processes.

For the project to be formally approved, it will have to go through the village’s Plan Commission and back to the Village Board for final approval.

The developer also need a special permit to allow for the two drive-thrus, according to village material.

Based out of Deerfield, Core Acquisitions has done developments across roughly two dozen towns in Illinois, as well as cities in Colorado, Indiana, Maryland, Wisconsin and Michigan, according to its website.

“Everyone’s very excited about this proposal,” Bell said. “But we still have some work to do.”

The development was one of two presented at Thursday’s Board meeting, with the other proposing to convert the old Village Hall into a restaurant.