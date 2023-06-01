5 things to do in McHenry County: Harvard Milk Days highlights

1. Harvard Milk Days: Come to Milky Way Park in Harvard this weekend from Friday, June 2, to Sunday, June 4, for a festival with food, a carnival, marketplace and a petting zoo.

The Milk Run/Walk will be Saturday morning and a parade will follow at 1 p.m. The festival will close out with fireworks Sunday night. Other attractions include a milk drinking contest, talent show and a cattle show.

Wristbands can be bought in advance until Thursday, June 1. Presale wristbands are $26 for a one-day pass for Friday or Sunday or $48 for both days. Tickets for carnival rides can be bought at the festival for $4 to $7 per ride.

For information, go to milkdays.com.

2. Swimming season starts: The Lions Armstrong Memorial Pool opens for the summer this Saturday, June 3, at 599 Longwood Drive, Algonquin. Season passes, daily admissions and swim lessons provided by Starfish Swimming are available to buy at rec.algonquin.org. Daily guest passes are $5 per person.

The pool features a diving board, lap pool, splash pad area and a pool deck with chaise lounges. Lap swim hours are 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays and 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

3. Enjoy cars and coffee: Classic cars, bikes and trucks will line up on West Broadway 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, in downtown Richmond. Live music and fresh coffee will be at the event.

The event is hosted by the village of Richmond. For information or to register your vehicle to be featured, call 815-678-4040.

4. Museum opening celebration: Celebrate McHenry County Historical Society’s 60th birthday from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 2. The event will be at the museum, 6422 Main St., Union. Live entertainment by Johnny and the Madmen will be featured. Kissed by Fire and Milk House Ice Cream food trucks will also be on-site. Samples of local craft breweries will be available from Cary Ale House, Crystal Lake Brewery, MobCraft Brewery, Sew Hop’d Brewery of Huntley, Spirit Water Brewery and Scorched Earth Brewing Company.

Five new museum exhibits will be unveiled at the event that cover automobiles, World War I, music, Prohibition and 60 antique objects from the historical society’s collection. Entry to the event is free and tasting tickets are $3 each or $10 for four tickets. Visit gothistory.org/museum-opening-party for information.

5. Ice Cream Social: Enjoy fresh-scooped ice cream from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 4 at the Powers-Walker House in Ringwood. The free event will have a history focus on the year 1858 with old-time games to play. Learn from historical characters, including a cavalrymen defending the frontier with his horse.

The historic home is open to visit only during special events. Call 815-338-6223 for information. No registration is required.

• Would you like your event included in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.