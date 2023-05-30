May 30, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperElectionNewsletterObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Miss Cary-Grove Business Leadership Pageant winner crowned

By Shaw Local News Network
Alexa Snyder was named Miss Cary-Grove on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at the Miss Cary-Grove Business Leadership Pageant held at Cary-Grove High School.

Alexa Snyder was named Miss Cary-Grove on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at the Miss Cary-Grove Business Leadership Pageant held at Cary-Grove High School. (Dan Trujillo | 400 ft. and Below Photography)

Alexa Snyder was named 2023 Miss Cary-Grove on Wednesday, May 17, at the Miss Cary-Grove Busniess Leadership Pageant held at Cary-Grove High School.

Twenty-one women competed for the crown in the 2023 Miss Cary-Grove Business Leadership Pageant on May 17 at Cary-Grove High School

Twenty-one women competed for the crown in the 2023 Miss Cary-Grove Business Leadership Pageant on May 17 at Cary-Grove High School (Dan Trujillo | 400 ft. and Below Photography)

Snyder was awarded a $3,000 scholarship for taking first place against a field of 21. The field included runner up Kaitlyn Maynor, who received a $1,000 scholarship, third place finisher Megan Streit, who received a $750 scholarship and Madison Reed, who was named “Miss Congeniality” by the pageant committee.

The pageant committee was made up of Ellen McAlpine, Sandra Nies and Shannon Morreale.

The 2023 MIss Cary-Grove Business Leadership Pageant was held May 17, 2023 at Cary-Grove High School. Pictured (L to R): Marc McLaughlin, third place finisher Megan Streit, Miss Cary-Grove Alexa Snyder, runner up Kaitlyn Maynor, Miss Congeniality Madison Reed and Cary Mayor Mark Kownick

The 2023 MIss Cary-Grove Business Leadership Pageant was held May 17, 2023 at Cary-Grove High School. Pictured (L to R): Marc McLaughlin, third place finisher Megan Streit, Miss Cary-Grove Alexa Snyder, runner up Kaitlyn Maynor, Miss Congeniality Madison Reed and Cary Mayor Mark Kownick (Dan Trujillo | 400 ft. and Below Photography)