Miss Cary-Grove Business Leadership Pageant winner crowned

Alexa Snyder was named 2023 Miss Cary-Grove on Wednesday, May 17, at the Miss Cary-Grove Busniess Leadership Pageant held at Cary-Grove High School.

Twenty-one women competed for the crown in the 2023 Miss Cary-Grove Business Leadership Pageant on May 17 at Cary-Grove High School (Dan Trujillo | 400 ft. and Below Photography)

Snyder was awarded a $3,000 scholarship for taking first place against a field of 21. The field included runner up Kaitlyn Maynor, who received a $1,000 scholarship, third place finisher Megan Streit, who received a $750 scholarship and Madison Reed, who was named “Miss Congeniality” by the pageant committee.

The pageant committee was made up of Ellen McAlpine, Sandra Nies and Shannon Morreale.