GoFundMe launched to help Algonquin Lake in the Hills firefighter whose Crystal Lake home deemed uninhabitable after fire

A GoFundMe has been started for an Algonquin Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District firefighter/paramedic whose Crystal Lake home was deemed uninhabitable after a Monday morning blaze.

Adam Murphy is described in the online post as someone “who never thinks twice about helping people during tough times.”

“He’s always willing to reach out and puts his own safety at risk,” Cody Wennerstrom wrote.

Wennerstrom, a friend and fellow firefighter, organized the fundraiser with a goal of $20,000.

As of Tuesday afternoon $9,495 had been raised.

The family, which includes a young daughter, was displaced after the fire which occurred Monday morning, Wennerstrom said.

It took fewer than 30 minutes for the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department to douse out the fire, but the blaze left the home uninhabitable, according to officials.

Firefighters were called at 4:40 a.m. to 1425 Fountain Green Drive for the report of a fire on a residential rear deck. The first crews arrived 6 minutes later and reported the fire had spread to the main structure, fire officials said Monday.

The fire was declared out at 4:52 a.m., but not before the rear of the home and contents sustained significant damage estimated at $100,000, according to the report.

There were no injuries to firefighters or occupants of the home, but the residents will be displaced until repairs are made. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue.

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/adam-and-taylor?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_kp6z+adam-and-taylor.