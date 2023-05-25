No injuries reported in Lake in the Hills overnight fire

A late night fire Wednesday in Lake in the Hills started in a basement but caused minimal damage to the home, according to officials from the Huntley Fire Protection District which responded to the call.

Firefighters were called to Blackberry Drive about 11:50 p.m. When they arrived about six minutes later, crews found light smoke coming from the single-family two-story house. Lake in the Hills Police officers told firefighters the residents were already out, having been alerted to the fire by smoke detectors, according to the fire district.

A small fire in the basement was put out in about five minutes and the house was searched for any additional residents. Smoke did fill the home, which was ventilated after the fire was put out. Damage to the home was estimated at $10,000 and the residents were allowed to return for the night, according to officials.

The fire remains under investigation but does not appear suspicious in nature, according to the fire district report.

The Algonquin, Crystal Lake, Woodstock, Marengo, Hampshire and Fox River Grove fire departments provided aid during the incident, according to the release.