Huntley to give final vote on new logistics building in south part of town

Huntley village leaders are set to consider an almost 46,000-square-foot building in the southern part of town at its meeting Thursday, setting the stage to expand logistics operations in the area even further.

The developer, Huntley Center LLC, seeks to build in the Huntley Pointe Corporate Park, according to village documents. Huntley Center LLC was formed by Elgin-based AZE Inc., which owns and leases a logistics facility at 13800 George Bush Court and another warehouse facility that is speculative at 13801 George Bush Court.

If approved Thursday, it would be the third, and final, logistics property within the area for AZE, according to village documents.

The building would be multi-tenant, with one tenant getting more than 20,000 square feet of space, and the other just more than 17,000 square feet, according to village material. The remaining 8,000 square feet could be used for future office space.

No tenants have been identified yet for the building, according to village material.

The look of the building is planned to be identical to several others in the area. As proposed, it calls for 11 drive-in doors and four depressed loading docks, according to village material. There also are two more drive-in doors proposed for the front of the building.

Originally proposed in June 2022, the project went in front of the village’s Plan Commission in April, which unanimously recommended the Village Board approve the development. The recommendation also called for the building to not be able to store outdoor shipping and cargo containers, as well as some landscaping requirements.

When originally proposed, it was planned for Wauconda-based Reiche Construction to be the developer, but the building ultimately would be owned by AZE Inc.

Also in Huntley, Reiche has built the HIWIN headquarters at 12455 Jim Dhamer Drive, the LDI Industries building at 12901 Jim Dhamer Drive and the FYH Bearing Units building at 13201 FYH Drive.

“We are extremely excited about this third and final 2024 project as it will again allow us the capability and space to continue the growth, expansion and success of our company,” AZE Inc.’s President Eli Ortikov and Vice President Orkhan Shirinzade said in a letter to Huntley.

If approved Thursday, it will add yet another logistics-based building to Huntley’s southern corridor near Route 47 and Interstate 90, including, but not limited to, two new Amazon buildings, several buildings of similar size to the one up for approval Thursday and even a 730,000-square-foot building, which was approved in June 2022.

Huntley Village President Tim Hoeft said in April that bringing logistics to Huntley has been a positive for the community in terms of the business it brings, as well as the opportunities for work. Based off the positioning of the corridor, it also means Huntley can bring in such business without seeing heavy truck traffic go through the heart of town.