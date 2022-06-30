Huntley receives proposal for new facility on southside of town

Another facility bringing trucks and freight could be in the cards for the corporate area of Huntley in the southern part of town.

Trustees last week reviewed a roughly 46,000-square-foot facility with plans to work as a “logistics, freight and trucking operations” facility. If approved, the facility would be located off the western end of Jim Dhamer Drive, near the intersection of Hennig Road.

Wauconda-based Reiche Construction would be the developer, but once completed, the building would be owned by Rolling Meadows-based transportation company AZE Inc., village documents state. Plans call for work to begin next year, with completion potentially in 2024.

“You go out and look at these buildings, they’re beautiful,” Reiche Construction Vice President Adam Reiche said at the meeting. “These facilities are top of the line. They’re not lacking anything.”

Trustee JR Westberg said he thought the facility looked small, but said he was OK with it if the developer is comfortable with the size.

While there was no formal vote on the item, trustees in general said they liked the project.

“I think it’s a good location, and I think you guys make a good product,” Trustee Mary Holzkopf said.

“I’ve watched you build product in this town for 15 years,” Village President Timothy Hoeft said. “You do a good job.”

Other examples of work Reiche has done in Huntley includes the HIWIN headquarters at 12455 Jim Dhamer Drive, the building for LDI Industries at 12901 Jim Dhamer Drive, and the FYH Bearing Units building, which is right next door to the newly proposed site, according to the portfolio on the company’s website.

The firm also built the entrance pillar to Huntley’s corporate park.

Currently, no tenants have been named for the proposed building, but it could be divided into four different spots, Director of Development Services Charles Nordman said at the meeting.

To receive full approval, the developer will need to submit an application for the project, which would then go through the village’s Plan Commission, before going back in front of the Village Board for final approval.

If the Village Board gives that approval, this would be the third building AZE owns in the area, as well as the last trucking-based operations building AZE plans to invest in within Huntley’s corporate park area, Reiche said.

The other two include a nearly 41,000-square-foot building at 13800 George Bush Court and a 177,000-square-foot warehouse at 13801 George Bush. Both are currently under construction.

The look of the proposed building would also be similar to the style pitched for those previous projects, as renderings of the project look similar to past ones.

The newest proposal adds to the growing list of developments both in the area and in broader Huntley. Other facilities in the area include the new Amazon fulfillment facility that could bring more than 1,000 full-time jobs to town and a 730,000-square-foot facility approved earlier this month.