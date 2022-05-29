Huntley approves new warehouse near I-90

A new warehouse that could house up to four tenants got the go-ahead from the Huntley Village Board at its meeting Thursday.

The building, which would be located on George Bush Court near a frontage road of Interstate 90 on the southern end of town, would be 175,600 square feet in size. Currently, no end users for the site have been identified, village documents show.

Plans call for 20 loading docks, with a potential for that to be doubled, according to the site plan. There will also be four drive-in doors.

The truck traffic in and out of the facility would be “minimal,” said Adam Reiche, vice president of developer Reiche Construction Inc.

“This is a good thing to have some smaller lease space [in Huntley],” Reiche said at the meeting. “This can be broken down into 45,000-square-foot buildings.”

Two setbacks were requested for the project, which allowing parking 15 feet away from the nearest street, less than the required 25 feet, and a waiver from the village requirements for open space. The site will have 16.6% of open space, which is less than village requirement of 25%, village documents state.

The village originally heard the concept for the plan back in January, with the project going in front of the Plan Commission earlier this month.

The building will be neighbored by a 40,800-square-foot trucking facility approved by the village earlier this year and is also owned by Huntley II LLC, documents state.

“I’m fine with it,” Trustee Ronda Goldman said. “It looks like all the other buildings in the area.”