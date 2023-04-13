Woodstock School District 200 presents ‘Mamma Mia!’

Woodstock North High School’s auditorium will transform into the Greek Islands over the next few weekends as students from both Woodstock and Woodstock North high schools perform the Broadway hit “Mamma Mia!”

The musical, featuring the music of ABBA, opens at 7 p.m. Friday at Woodstock North High School Performing Arts Center, 3000 Raffel Road.

“Mamma Mia!” is the story of a young bride-to-be who schemes to find the identity of her real father from among three men from her mother’s past.

Several big dance numbers, such as “Dancing Queen” and “Take a Chance on Me,” will be accompanied by a nine-piece pit orchestra featuring high school students and professional rock musicians made possible by a donation from MBI Cares.

The show has 38 cast members, 57 crew members and 4 students in the pit, who are split fairly evenly between the two high schools.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. April 21 and 2 and 7 p.m. April 22.

Tickets are $5 for students and seniors and $10 for adults. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office 815-334-2127 or online at https://wnhs7470.booktix.com.

A silent auction will also take place at all shows. Winners will be announced on April 22 at the end of closing night.

Patrons are encouraged to bring a canned good to any of the performances, which will be donated to the Wonder Lake food pantry.