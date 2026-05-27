Princeton High School Spanish students recognizes for language proficiency

Princeton High School Spanish IV students taught by Kelsey Sarver recently had the opportunity to take the Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy test in March.

The State Seal of Biliteracy is a recognition awarded to graduating high school students who demonstrated a high proficiency level in English and reading, listening, writing and speaking in another language. Students who earn the award will receive a seal on their transcripts and diploma and college credits toward foreign language requirements. Students can also earn the Global Seal of Biliteracy for recognition of global bilingual and biliterate abilities.

The State Commendation toward Biliteracy recognizes graduating high school students who have demonstrated progress toward achieving a high proficiency level in English and in reading, writing, listening, and speaking in another language.

Lydia Johnson earned the Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish and English. Kathy Maciczak was awarded the Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy in Polish and English and the Global Seal of Biliteracy, Functional Fluency, in Polish and English. Haylee Mancini, Johnson and Maciczak received the Global Seal of Biliteracy, Functional Fluency, in Spanish and English. The Commendation Toward the Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish was presented to Levi Boggs, Tessa Carlson, Landon Davis, Camryn Driscoll, Lydia Hardy, Ava Knaak, Matthew Lord, Maciczak and Mancini. The students were recognized at the Princeton High School Awards Night on Monday, May 11.