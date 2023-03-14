Kindergarten registration open for Crystal Lake District 47

Crystal Lake Elementary School District 47′s online kindergarten registration for the 2023-24 school year is now open with the last chance to win a free T-shirt Wednesday.

The district has been making a push for more families to register early as early registration helps with adequate staffing, home school placement, and appropriate class size, according to a district spokeswoman and a news release.

Families can register their incoming kindergartener by completing the steps on the district’s website at www.d47.org/kindergarten. Fees and student physical and immunization forms are not due at the time of registration.

To qualify for kindergarten, a child must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1. For information about early entrance, go to www.d47.org/earlyentrance.

For information about kindergarten registration, contact the student services department at hd@d47.org or 815-788-5000.