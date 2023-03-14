March 14, 2023
Shaw Local
Kindergarten registration open for Crystal Lake District 47

Early registration helps district prepare for adequate staffing, class sizes

Crystal Lake Elementary School District 47's administrative office is photographed on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

Crystal Lake Elementary School District 47′s online kindergarten registration for the 2023-24 school year is now open with the last chance to win a free T-shirt Wednesday.

The district has been making a push for more families to register early as early registration helps with adequate staffing, home school placement, and appropriate class size, according to a district spokeswoman and a news release.

Families can register their incoming kindergartener by completing the steps on the district’s website at www.d47.org/kindergarten. Fees and student physical and immunization forms are not due at the time of registration.

To qualify for kindergarten, a child must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1. For information about early entrance, go to www.d47.org/earlyentrance.

For information about kindergarten registration, contact the student services department at hd@d47.org or 815-788-5000.