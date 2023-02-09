5 things to do in McHenry County: Norge Ski Jump takes flight plus Valentine’s Day for gals, animals

1. Catch a sneak peak of “John McGivern’s Main Streets” and the PBS Wisconsin show’s visit to Woodstock Thursday evening at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St.

The early screening will take place at 7 p.m., followed by McGivern and show producer Lois Maurer taking the stage for a live question-and-answer session. The evening will close with a drawing for several gift baskets and prizes.

To check out commercials for the episodes, go to realwoodstock.com. To register for free tickets, go to woodstockoperahouse.com.

2. After warm temperatures led the Norge Ski Club to postpone its annual Winter Ski Jump tournament for the second time in its history, skiers are set to hit the slopes this weekend.

Gates open for the 118th annual Norge Winter Ski Jump Tournament at 11 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday with festivities running noon to 4 p.m. at the ski club, 100 Ski Hill Road in Fox River Grove.

Saturday will kick off with the club’s juniors followed by intermediate ski jumpers on the 40-meter jump, according to the club’s website. Olympic hopefuls will then take on the 70-meter jump. Sunday will feature 70-meter jumps all afternoon.

The event also includes concessions, beer stands selling brews from Wild Onion Brewery and Miller Brewing, and souvenir booths, according to a news release.

Advance tickets cost $20, and admission will be $25 at the door, according to the release.

For information, go to norgeskiclub.org.

3. The Huntley Farmers Market returns Saturday with game-day food to mark the Super Bowl and plenty of gift opportunities ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The indoor market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second Saturday of each month through May at the Fellowship Hall of the First Congregational Church of Huntley, 11628 E. Main St.

The Farmers Market+ At The Dole also will be open this weekend. It operates from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays through April inside the historic Dole Mansion, 401 Country Club Road in Crystal Lake.

The Cary Winter Farmers Market and Woodstock market will not operate this weekend.

The Cary market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first and third Sundays of each month through April at Algonquin Township Building B, 3702 Route 14 in Crystal Lake. The Woodstock market operates 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. select Saturdays through April at the McHenry County Fairgrounds, Building D.

4. Children 5 to 8 years old can make valentines for the animals Saturday at Randall Oaks Zoo.

The zoo will host a Valentine’s Day party and then head outside to feed the animals. The event runs from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Randall Oaks Park, 1180 N. Randall Road in West Dundee.

The cost is $10 a child for Dundee Township Park District residents and $12 for nonresidents. One parent can accompany the child for free.

Registration is required and can be completed at dtpd.org.

5. The Crystal Lake Park District will host a Galentine’s Day Brunch on Sunday with making custom floral bouquets at the bouquet bar, sipping mimosas and enjoying a brunch buffet.

The brunch, open to those 21 and older, will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Grand Oaks Recreation Center, 1401 W. Route 176, Crystal Lake.

The cost is $20 for park district residents and $25 for nonresidents. Use code 221424-01 to register.

For information, go to crystallakeparks.org.

