Norge Ski Jump in Fox River Grove postponed due to warm weather

The organizers for the annual Norge Ski Jump in Fox River Grove were never worried about having enough snow, but they do need it to be cold.

An unseasonably warm January has caused the 118th annual Norge Ski Jump to be postponed until February, organizers said on Tuesday.

Originally scheduled for Jan. 28 and 29, the event will now take place on Feb. 11 and 12, Norge Ski Club President Scott Smith said.

It is only the second time in the history of the ski jump that it had to be postponed, Smith said, noting the other time was six years ago.

“Our plan was to make snow early this week, but temperatures changed on us,” Smith said. “We will make snow as soon as it gets cold. This is very unusual, for sure.”

In lieu of actual snowfall, the ski jump uses snow guns that just need air and water to create snow, but the temperature has to be 20 degrees or below for them to work, Smith said.

Everything about the event, including concessions and competitions, “will still be the same, just two weeks later,” Smith said, adding that they expected around 40 competitors for the big jump and 80 skiers in total, in addition to the spectators, for the event.

Pre-sale buttons purchased for the original event will still be valid, Smith said.

The event begins at noon on both days. Pre-sale tickets cost $20, whereas admission will be $25 at the door on the days of the event, according to the initial release about the event.

More information about the tournament, as well as tickets, can be found at norgeskiclub.org.